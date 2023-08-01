Diego Sousai Diego Sousa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/ 08/01/2023 – 4:37 am Share

The new rules for the taxation of international purchases made over the internet come into force this Tuesday (1st). The measure, announced by the Ministry of Finance at the end of June, provides for exemption from the collection of import tax on purchases of up to US$ 50 for companies that voluntarily adhere to the Federal Revenue Remittance program.

The change affects only purchases made over the internet by individuals in Brazil at companies outside the country. Brazil receives about 1 million packages a day. The government is offering to cut the import tax and stop collecting about R$ 35 billion by 2027. In exchange, it wants to regularize this trade, which grows every month.

For exemption from import tax, which is 60% of the purchase price, companies will have to join the Federal Revenue compliance program and provide more data about the sale, the seller and the buyer. The company that does not adhere remains subject to the collection of the tax.

One of the objectives of the change is the fight against fraud. The Federal Revenue knows that in part of these international sales the values ​​of the products are not informed correctly, and that companies hide using the figure of an individual to sell to Brazil and avoid taxation.

Nothing changes for sending items worth up to US$50 by an individual outside the country to an individual here in Brazil. This shipment will remain tax-free.

Furthermore, with the new rules, the government says it intends to make competition between Brazilian retail and international electronic commerce more balanced.

The expectation is that purchases will arrive more quickly as the packages will be released automatically upon arrival in the country.