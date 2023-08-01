Edda Ribeiroi Edda Ribeiro https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/edda-ribeiro/ 08/01/2023 – 9:38 am Share

This Tuesday, the 1st, the new rules for purchases in international e-commerces of up to US$ 50, such as Shein, AliExpress and Shopee, begin to take effect. The exemption from Import Tax is provided for in the measure, given the condition of companies joining the Federal Revenue’s Conforming Remittance Program. Until then, the exemption was valid for sending and receiving items between individuals.

The rules are valid exclusively for purchases made in e-commerce companies, whether national or foreign.

How and how will purchases be charged?

Until July 31, Brazilian law provided that international purchases, with a legal entity as the sender, would be taxed at 60%, referring to the Import Tax.

It was expected that the states would charge ICMS on international purchases, since the inspection of these remittances is difficult to carry out at the state level, and thus taxation did not occur, even though it was permitted by law.

In the case of international shipments made by individuals, there was exemption from the charge of Import Tax for purchases of up to US$ 50.

With the new standards:

Remittances of up to US$50 from companies to individuals will be exempt from federal taxes. For this, companies, if they so wish, must adhere to the Federal Revenue’s compliance program. Otherwise, the Import Tax charge will be maintained.

“Another favorable point, if the company has joined the program, is an advance declaration that will allow the products to enter the country more quickly. The current rules, with a 60% import tax exemption for remittances of up to US$ 50 between individuals, continue”, explains Ricardo Macedo, economist and professor of Economics and Finance at Hélio Alonso Integrated Colleges (Facha).

What changes for the consumer?

Macedo adds that,In the consumer case, changes will depend on whether e-commerce companies adhere to the compliance program, which will be optional.

“The consumer will be able to have a faster delivery of the product, because, before the arrival of the plane, the Federal Revenue Service will receive information about the orders and the advance payment of taxes (state and federal). Risk management will be carried out, and, shortly after the scanning process, the low-risk products will be released, if they are not selected for verification”, he says.

When opting for membership, there will be the benefit of exemption from import tax for purchases of up to US$ 50. For purchases over US$ 50, the taxation of 60% of import tax remains in force. In addition, a 17% ICMS (Goods Circulation Tax) rate will be adopted for purchases made on international retailers’ platforms.

What taxes will be charged?

Leonardo Pessoa, professor of Business Law at Ibmec RJ, warns that, when the Conforming Remittance benefit is not applied, 60% of import tax and 17% of ICMS are levied.

“For companies that do not adhere to the program, there will be no change in the collection of import tax. That is, the 60% rate will be maintained for international remittances of any amount sent by legal entities”, explains the professor.

It is important to point out that, even applying the benefit, there will always be a 17% increase in ICMS on the final price of the imported goods, he adds.

Can the products get more expensive?

For Macedo, da Facha, a price increase can be expected. “The main objective of the compliance rules is to eliminate the practice adopted by companies to evade the collection of taxes. Therefore, consumers will feel the difference in prices”, he evaluates.

As for Pessoa, it is still too early to predict an increase in his pocket. “Companies that sell these goods can reduce their margins or reduce costs to maintain the same value or even reduce their prices”, he says.