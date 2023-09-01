Since September 1, driving with an ABS error has been banned in Russia and Islamic banking has been allowed

A number of changes will take place in Russia from September 1. Among them – a ban on the operation of a car with a lit indicator of an error in the operation of the anti-lock brake system (ABS), the start of an experiment on the introduction of Islamic banking in four republics, and others. The main innovations are in the Lenta.ru material.

From September 1, the traffic police will begin to take away cars with a lit ABS error indicator to the impound lot

Starting September 1, traffic police inspectors will have the right to take Russian cars to a car impound if they find a burning indicator of an error in the operation of the anti-lock brake system in them. At the same time, the department emphasized that on machines that were not initially equipped with ABS (ABS) by the manufacturer, its additional installation is not required.

Photo: Dmitry Dukhanin / Kommersant

It is forbidden to drive on tires out of season, as well as with registrars that interfere with the view

Studded winter tires in summer (June, July, August) and summer tires in winter (December, January, February) are now are prohibited.

In addition to the ABS malfunction indicator signal, the updated list of operating problems included power steering fluid leakage and spontaneous steering with the engine running. It is also stated that no additional items on the windows should limit the driver’s view.

The rules for the provision of paid medical care will change

In Russia, from September 1, the rules for the provision of paid medical care will change. The government excluded emergency ambulance services from paid services, but introduced emergency services there. They differ in whether there is a threat to the patient’s life: in the first case, it is obvious, and in the second there are no obvious signs, although there is a danger to health.

Islamic banking legalized in Russia

In Dagestan, Chechnya, Bashkiria and Tatarstan on September 1 starts a two-year experiment on the introduction of Islamic banking – activities in the financial market according to Sharia norms.

New levels of higher education will be launched in the country

From September 1 in Russia introduce new levels of higher education. So far, six universities will take part in the pilot project, where instead of bachelor’s and specialist’s degrees, starting from the current academic year, there will be basic higher education, and instead of master’s programs, specialized higher education.

New levels of higher education in Russia: basic higher education instead of bachelor’s and specialist degrees, as well as specialized higher education instead of master’s

Schoolchildren will be taught according to unified state textbooks

From September 1, unified federal basic educational programs (FOOP) will begin to operate in Russian schools in all subjects, the teaching of which is planned to be conducted according to unified state textbooks. One of them will be a new history manual for 11th grade students, which was presented by the Ministry of Education in August.

Photo: Emin Jafarov / Kommersant

Basic military training and silver medals in schools

From September 1, Russian schools will introduce basic military training, return silver medals, and will also obligatorily involve students in socially useful work.

Targeted students will be forced to report on progress

From September 1st to target students have to report on their assessments to the organization that sent them to training. By agreement of the parties – the student, the university and the customer of education – the agreement on targeted training may establish performance requirements.

School buses will be able to travel for free on toll roads

From September 1, school buses will release from the need to pay for travel on toll roads. This benefit also applies to buses carrying organized groups of children.

Related materials:

Parents of children with disabilities will be entitled to additional leave

Parents of disabled children will be able once a year, use up to 24 additional paid days off in a row. Previously, they were entitled to four additional paid days off per month. However, it was impossible to accumulate them, and if the weekend was not used, they burned out the next month.

Photo: Alexander Petrosyan / Kommersant

Changes for taxi drivers

Drivers with outstanding or unexpunged convictions for serious offenses, as well as persistent non-payers of fines deprive the right to drive a taxi. In addition, taxi drivers were forbidden to be loaded with work if the execution of the next order would lead to exceeding the norms of working hours.

The Russians will have to agree on changing the color of the frames, installing air conditioners and grilles on the windows

New rules coordination of the architectural and urban design of a capital construction object, from September 1, it is necessary to obtain the approval of local authorities when changing the color of window frames, installing bars on windows and air conditioners on building facades – everything that can change the appearance of an object. These requirements do not apply to Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sevastopol.

Register of beer and cider producers to appear in Russia

From September 1 in Russia will appear register of producers of beer and beer drinks, as well as cider, mead and poiret. It will be conducted by Rosalkogolregulirovanie. Manufacturers will be assessed for compliance with mandatory requirements.