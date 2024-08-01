From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 01/08/2024 – 6:00

Starting this Thursday, August 1st, the new rules for the entry of dogs and cats into the United States, defined by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service of the Department of Agriculture of that country (APHIS/USDA), come into effect.

+ Meet Zandor, the first dog trained by the IRS to sniff out money

The updated International Veterinary Certificate (IVC) template for shipping pets to the US will be made available on panel of certificates and requirements on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (Map)with the issuance of the Electronic International Veterinary Certificate (e-CVI) carried out entirely digitally.

Mapa also clarifies that the new request for issuing the e-CVI for the United States will now be made exclusively by a veterinarian.

The request for the issuance of the e-CVI must be made within 10 days prior to shipment for cats and within five days for dogs. The certificate is valid for shipments to the USA for one trip only.

Pet owners who were authorized to travel with their pet under the old rules must resubmit a new request, as authorizations under the old rules are no longer valid.

The Ministry advises passengers to contact airlines to find out about the specific procedures that each company has adopted to ensure compliance with all requirements necessary for bringing their dogs into the United States.

Travelers accompanied by their pets can also consult the Citizen’s Handbook for Issuing the CVI.