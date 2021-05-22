After the annulment of current regulations by the Supreme Court, the Madrid City Council is preparing the next Sustainable Mobility Ordinance. With this regulation (it is still unknown when it would come into force) it is intended to force the use of helmets in bicycles and scooters to those under 18 years of age, making it also extensible to people aged 16 and 17.

Another novelty, advanced by the newspaper 20 minutes, is that heLegislation will affect fast food delivery people, who will have to wear an approved helmet.

These kinds of decisions They are driven by the notable increase in alternatives to traditional transport. Therefore, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) had to modify the General Traffic Regulations to include these vehicles and define its use by means of a series of rules.

Increase in accidents

One of the reasons that has also influenced the launch of the regulation is related to the increased number of accidents. As detailed by the Madrid City Council, in 2010 340 mishaps were registered, while in 2020 the figure has increased to 921.

Likewise, the new Ordinance wants to influence the correct placement of these vehicles, since currently they tend to park in any way on public roads and the existing regulations are not complied with.

610 more bikes

Today, in Madrid there are 1,250 anchors for bicycles, but it is intended to expand this base with an additional 306. This will cause parking capacity increased by 610 more bicycles.

DGT notice

Pere Navarro, general director of the DGT, was blunt during a digital meeting and assured that the existing regulation had to apply also to users of alternative media: “It can be said that we are already in the second phase, in the consolidation phase, and we will have to apply the disciplinary rules that are necessary “.

“Now it’s time talk about rights and also obligations “Navarro added, in a way that he pointed out that they will be exposed to fines that did not exist for them before, although at the moment it is in the consultation phase.