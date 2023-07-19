FromStephanie Munk close

Many Russians fear a wave of drafts for the Ukraine war. A new Duma law ensures that older men are also eligible for the front.

Moscow – Experts assume that Russia suffered comparatively heavy losses in the Ukraine war. The exact number is not known. However, a new law makes it clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin apparently needs more soldiers for his war in Ukraine – and wants to ensure that older men than before also fight at the front: The Russian parliament has now reached the maximum age for conscription military service significantly increased.

Soldiers attend a graduation ceremony at the Military Academy of the General Staff of Russia’s Army. © Mikhail Metzel/TASS/Imago

Officers can now serve up to 70 years in the Ukraine war

The Duma passed the law on Tuesday (July 18). On the one hand, it concerns the Russian reserve of men who, after completing their military service, signed up for regular training and an allowance. The Duma has now raised the age limit for the highest ranks to 70 instead of 65. Other senior officers may now serve up to the age of 65, junior officers up to 60 and all others up to the age of 55 instead of 45.

Men who have completed their service without further obligation can henceforth be called up by the military in Russia up to the age of 40, 50 or 55, depending on the category. In all cases, the age limit has been raised by five years, the House of Commons website said.

Losses in the Ukraine war: Russia raised the maximum age for military service

Because of the losses in the Ukraine war, Putin’s government has already raised the maximum age for military service – from 27 to 30 years. It has also become more difficult for young men to avoid conscription. The Kremlin passed a new law in April that would allow men in Russia to be drafted into the military using digital notifications. Recruits are also identified by camera surveillance.

Against the background of the Ukraine war in September 2022, Russia had announced its first mobilization since World War II. More than 300,000 former soldiers were called up. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has announced plans to increase the total number of professional soldiers and conscripts from 1.15 million to 1.5 million. This is believed to have prompted hundreds of thousands of Russians to leave the country to avoid being drafted.

Russia’s soldiers for the Ukraine war: More volunteers, more professional soldiers

The Russian side also recently made it clear with another measure that an end to the Ukraine war is not to be expected in the foreseeable future: the Ministry of Defense set up further recruitment offices to recruit volunteers.

The number of applicants has increased significantly, it said in a statement. According to official figures, more than 100,000 volunteers have volunteered for the Ukraine war in recent months. However, many young Russians have also avoided conscription.

According to official Russian figures, 185,000 new professional soldiers have also joined the army in Russia since the beginning of the year. In the first week of July alone there were almost 10,000, ex-President Dmitry Medvedev said recently in a video on Telegram. The Russian government advertises with posters and television commercials for entry into the army.

The Russian army, meanwhile, has apparently managed to secure almost a third of the Bradley armored personnel carriers delivered to Ukraine as “trophies”. But Russia has also lost masses of tanks – and is now sending the last ones from Soviet times to Ukraine. (smu/Reuters/dpa)

