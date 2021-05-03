Mazarrón is one of the most popular meeting places for campers on the Costa Cálida. However, the Mazarrón City Hall has issued new guidelines that restrict campers’ desire for freedom.

Mazarrón – The Costa Cálida* With its many unspoilt beaches and the nice-weather guarantee, it attracts campers from all over the world Spain* and Europe. A hot spot in Mazarrón, * as reported by costanachrichten.com. The parking lot in front of the bizarre rock formations in Bolnuevo in Mazarrón, one of the natural monuments of the Murcia region, is often full of mobile homes. In order to avoid the massive accumulations, the town hall has adopted new guidelines.

Campers are no longer allowed to park their motorhomes everywhere and only for a maximum of 48 hours. During this time, no tables, chairs, steps or laundry may be set up outside to dry. Violations can be punished with up to 500 euros. *costanews.com is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.