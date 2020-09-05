In the Russian Federation began to operate Central Bank instruction, which expands the OSAGO tariff corridor and enables insurers to select a more personalized tariff for drivers.

According to the rules that have come into force, the range of base rates for car owners will expand by 10 percent up and down from 2,471 rubles to 5,436 rubles.

Now insurers will calculate the rate for each motorist, taking into account additional personal factors. For example, marital status, having children and others.

The Central Bank has also developed a list of criteria that insurance companies cannot use: nationality, race, language.

The Central Bank noted that the use of all available information by insurers will increase the accuracy of the separation of drivers with low and high levels of risk, which in turn will make it possible to more accurately prescribe the actual risk in the policy price.

Earlier, the media reported that auto insurers want to track driving style using GPS trackers.