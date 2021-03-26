W.he switched off too early, must have gone to bed with a completely wrong impression. Uli Hoeneß as the “attack department” is not seen for a long time on Thursday evening. In his new role as an expert for the TV broadcaster RTL in broadcasting the games of the German national soccer team, the former hot spur in front of the microphone initially seems tamed. When national coach Joachim Löw is switched from the Duisburg stadium to the studio in Cologne, where Hoeneß is standing with presenter Florian König, before the duel with Iceland, it sounds like two friends who have not seen each other for a while are greeting each other: “Good evening , Jogi. “” Good evening, Uli. “

This goes on for a while. Hoeneß wishes Löw “great success” in farewell. The national coach replies: “Thank you.” Hoeneß calls the German midfield a “showpiece”. And Löw seconded: “As Uli says: If the midfield is well filled, you also have advantages.” Oh yes. The fact that Timo Werner was not in the starting line-up surprised Hoeneß a little, but “dear Jogi” would have thought something. Naturally. And anyway: “We all wish that we see a great start into the new year.” Hence: “All the best.”

Shortly afterwards, the attentive viewer suspects that there may be a script. After all, we’re in television. Hoeneß again praises Löw, who recently announced his resignation well in advance. And Hoeneß praises the German Football Association (DFB), which is now taking its time looking for a successor. “We should all be a little more patient now and then there will be a good solution by June or July,” says Hoeneß. Moderator König wants to re-drill there later. Apparently Hoeneß has something else to say. But first “should the boys play”.

“Thank you Uli. Thank you”

They do. Hoeneß’s wish for “one or two goals” is fulfilled quickly: 1-0 by Leon Goretzka in the second minute, 2-0 by Kai Havertz in the seventh minute. The warning about the opponent from Iceland (“You are of course very strong in terms of physical strength.”) Has long since been sent. The sports analysis during the break is limited to the obvious. But there is another wish from Hoeneß for the second half: “It would be nice if we could score the third goal now, then it would be quiet.” Ilkay Gündogan fulfills him. 3-0 in the 56th minute.

It has something of an oasis of well-being that opens up after the game. The players are happy that 6-0 is no longer the last impression. The national coach is happy too. And Hoeneß is even more so. “I was not only totally impressed by the result, but also by the way in which it came about. That’s how I imagined it and I’m totally satisfied. What was fantastic was the game without the ball. Congratulations, Jogi, that was a good start. ”Löw is also pleased:“ Thank you, Uli. Thank you. Bye, take care. “

Criticism of the national coach, which some expected or perhaps hoped for when RTL announced at the beginning of February that Hoeneß was committed for the World Cup qualifiers against Iceland, in Romania on Sunday and against North Macedonia on Wednesday, is no longer to be expected here today. But a good script doesn’t set the punch line at the beginning. Apparently, Hoeneß and the broadcaster thought that too. When the sporty part is dealt with unspectacularly, moderator König slowly leads to a topic that Hoeneß burns under the nails: the DFB and its current state.