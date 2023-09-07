Some days ago, Alfredo Benavides He was on the set of the program ‘Magaly TV, la firme’ and referred to Gabriela Serpa and Fiorella Retiz, with whom he has been romantically linked. After that, Jorge Benavides’s brother made a confession that surprised Magaly Medina herself. “I am going to tell you the truth, I have worked (in the circus) with Robotina for a month. My dressing room is next to hers. I have shared with her and I like it, yes,” revealed the comedian.

In an interview with the newspaper Trome, the robotine spoke for the first time on the latest statements by Benavides. In this regard, the artist indicated what her reaction was when she found out that the comedian was attracted to her. “I was surprised”, he pointed. After that, the young woman thanked Jorge Benavides’ brother for the opportunity to be in her circus.

