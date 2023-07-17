Andres Wiese he was recorded accompanied by a young woman whose identity is unknown. The Peruvian actor, remembered for his role as Nicolás de las Casas in “Al fondo hay sitio”, showed off with a woman in what would be a nightclub. A few months ago, he ended his relationship with Janick Maceta and is single. Regarding the breakup, no one came to explain the reasons for the event. However, the actor would be giving another chance at love with this mysterious person.

Kathy Sheen He surprised his followers by showing images and a video of the popular “Ricolás” holding hands with his companion. “This girl clings to him, grabs him, won’t let go. But could it be that Andrés (Wiese) has given himself a new opportunity in love?” the journalist said.

