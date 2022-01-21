Next week the meeting with the mayor Gualtieri to understand if there are possibilities: the Tor di Valle area wrecked, now the focus is on Ostiense

A week, or rather six days, and there will be the first official meeting between the Friedkins and the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri. The owners of the Giallorossi club next Thursday will see the new first citizen for a non-courtesy visit, or at least not only, but to talk about the new stadium. The project does not exist in detail yet, but the desire to build a new system does and is tangible.

The Friedkins, as is their habit, are working concealed and leave practically nothing leaking (including the unconfirmed possibility that a new American-made executive will arrive to take care of everything), but the idea is that of an obviously super modern plant but also usable for the fans and eco-sustainable, involving more subjects in the design, including universities. See also Essay | Journalist Pinja Päapäen was hospitalized for months due to an eating disorder, but still continued to lose weight - Years later, she understood why it was so difficult to recover.

The area – No desire, or need, to build business parks or offices around the facility (which should not exceed 60 thousand seats), the simple need to have a stadium that is well connected and livable by fans normally. The first node to be solved, wrecked Tor di Valle, is that of the area: the Friedkins would like the Ostiense area – General markets, central and well served by infrastructures, but are open to any other solution that provides for the granting of permits in time. quick. Now that the mayor has taken office, the Friedkin’s priority is not to let too much time pass before the new process begins.

Ten years ago – Also because ten years have passed since the Rome of the then president Di Benedetto presented his project for the first time (later changed several times): it was March 2012 when the club published a statement in which he made it known “that it had conferred on Cushman & Wakefield, a global real estate consultancy company, the mandate of exclusive advisor for the identification of an area, in the municipal area of ​​Rome, where to install the new stadium “. In ten years, not only because of the company, nothing has been achieved. The Friedkins seem to have a certainty: they won’t let so much time go by. See also The footballers who are still considered the 'Tata' Martino for the duel against Chile

January 21, 2022 (change January 21, 2022 | 15:15)

