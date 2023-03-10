In the 80’s one of the franchises that people liked the most is RoboCop, which has as its protagonist a deceased policeman who has been rebuilt with robotic parts. And although many have already forgotten their movies after a failed remake, it seems that the brand is not going to give up and now it will have a new video game.

The game called RoboCop: Rogue City puts us in the shoes of the officer from the first-person perspective, and from what is seen in the video shared by its developers, Teyon, it seems that it will have close and long-range combat. Added to this is not very encouraging news, which is that unfortunately the game was delayed for a while.

Here the video:

This is the synopsis of the game:

Welcome to Detroit; Crime is rampant as the city lies on the brink of ruin, people fight for scraps while others live extravagant lives of luxury. Control of the Detroit Police Department is given to the Omni Consumer Products corporation in an attempt to restore order. You are that solution, RoboCop, a cyborg in charge of protecting the city.

The game will now be released in September of this year. will come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: Although it is interesting to have one more game in the saga, the truth is that the graphics are not very striking. It is possible that this issue will be fixed, since there are still a few more months left before it goes on sale.