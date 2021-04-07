The RKI believes that vaccinated people can be treated like people who have taken a rapid test with negative results without symptoms. But what does that mean? The bar is low.

KCan even those who have been vaccinated still transmit the coronavirus and thus keep the pandemic simmering? The debate about the exemption of vaccinated persons from testing and quarantine obligations or, as some put it, “privileges” for vaccinated persons revolves around this central question. From a scientific point of view, there is a painfully large gap in the rapidly growing state of knowledge of immunologists, which is only slowly closing. The head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Lothar Wieler, recently summarized in an officially unpublished (but openly circulated on the Internet) letter to Spahn what his experts see as a well-founded state of knowledge: at the latest from the 15th day after Gabe of the second vaccination dose, the risk of virus transmission by vaccinated people is “lower than the presence of a negative rapid antigen test in asymptomatic infected people”.

Joachim Müller-Jung Editor in the features section, responsible for the “Nature and Science” section.

The question of whether vaccinated people can still transmit viruses is not answered at all. The risk is only low – namely lower than the statistical sensitivity (more precisely: the false-negative rate) of an average rapid test if you are infected but do not notice anything yourself. The Cochrane antigen test review cited by the RKI recently showed how high this statistical value is. 58 percent of the symptom-free infected people are correctly recorded with the tests, 42 percent, however, are false-negative. These infected people fall through the rust, so to speak. This is a statistical average that has been calculated over many antigen tests. But one thing is clear: almost half of those infected without symptoms get the wrong test result: negative. In other words, green light when a quick test result is required for events or access to shops or museums.