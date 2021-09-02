Can the steel industry in the IJmond continue to exist? If a PvdA deputy asks this out loud about one of the largest worker strongholds in his province, then you know that you have a huge problem as a company.

On Thursday, research by the RIVM showed that the concentrations of lead and some other harmful substances in the vicinity of Tata Steel can be dangerous for the health of children. RIVM is particularly concerned about exposure to lead. Children who play outside can ingest this substance through their hands and that can cause neurological damage.

The investigation immediately led to shocked reactions. From The Hague, outgoing State Secretary Steven van Weyenberg (Infrastructure & Water Management) said that he found the report “very worrying”. Several MPs called on the ministry to take immediate action. A debate about the future of Tata Steel has been planned for some time now: it will take place next week.

Position becomes fragile

The findings of the RIVM and the reactions to them make the position of Tata Steel (8,000 employees) fragile, and have been raising lingering questions about the factory’s right to exist for some time.

Not so long ago, in the summer of 2020, the House of Representatives adopted a PvdA motion that called on the minister to do as much as possible for the Dutch steel factory. Politicians have traditionally loved the steel industry for its supposed strategic value. But Tata Steel has already lost a lot of goodwill in the past year. A rapid accumulation of critical reports from the RIVM and the GGD about the health situation in surrounding places such as Beverwijk and Wijk aan Zee caused many politicians, from local to national, to have serious doubts in recent months about the company that was once considered the pride of the national industry.

The intensified climate debate also plays a role in this: as it becomes more and more prominent, awareness is growing that Tata Steel is one of the largest CO 2 emitters is from the Netherlands. The factory alone accounts for more than 7 percent of the national emissions. With the latest IPCC report on climate change, several sides are now pushing for drastic action.

Closure not taboo

Until now, the factory’s right to exist was not on the agenda. Even environmental organizations such as Greenpeace and Milieudefensie fully focused on greening the factory, despite the uncertainties and the state support that the two options – CO 2 storage, or making steel with hydrogen.

There was discussion in the House of Representatives about Tata Steel, but closing things up was not a theme.

In recent weeks, this seems to be changing. In a lead editorial, wrote The Financial Times earlier this week that closure should not be a taboo. The plan of a group of entrepreneurs to build housing on the site of Tata Steel is slowly gaining prominence, although this is still little taken seriously by local authorities and there are still major questions about the remediation of the site.

What does not help the factory is that it is becoming increasingly difficult to make its economic importance concrete. The amount of jobs is great, but in Europe too many steel mills are already facing the demand for steel. Tata Steel itself points out that it is very competitive on the steel market and also produces relatively cleanly – but many Dutch people will not be interested in that.

Debate in uncertain territory

With the statements of the aforementioned PvdA deputy Jeroen Olthof and the new RIVM report, the discussion has now entered a new and uncertain territory. The deputy said that the factory can only continue to exist if the “adverse effects” on health are reduced as quickly as possible. “The limits have been reached and major choices are needed.” Milieudefensie also mentioned closure as a serious option for the first time on Thursday. Greenpeace did not want to go that far, but did call Tata Steel a “monster”.

Closure does not happen just like that, if only because the way in which this should happen is completely unclear. Tata Steel generally does not violate legal standards and the environmental service keeps a close eye on the company. Olthof already believes that he has too few resources to intervene, let alone that he can force a closure.

But on Thursday the first comparisons with the Groningen gas field were drawn on social media: it seemed impossible for a long time that gas extraction would be phased out at lightning speed – until the consequences for local residents became clear and support evaporated.

Whether Thursday’s RIVM report will prove to be a tipping point or not, for Tata Steel the challenge to survive has become many times greater in one fell swoop. The company announced on Thursday afternoon that it was taking the results of the report “very seriously” and that it would like to meet with the province and the national government this week.