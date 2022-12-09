The summer also failed to mitigate a scourge, that of sexist violence, which strikes incessantly. Complaints of gender violence continued, between July and September, their upward escalation with a new rise, of 1.9%, according to data handled by the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ). The courts received, in the third quarter of this year, up to 1,969 complaints from women who claimed to have suffered mistreatment by their partner or ex-partner. The figure represents an average of 21 daily complaints.

The figure, which coincides with the number of victims -although it is not always necessarily so-, represents a rise of 1.9% compared to the same period last year. The increase in the Region is much more attenuated than in other parts of the country where, in the third quarter of the year, more than 48,600 complaints were recorded.

With these data, the Region once again positioned itself as one of the communities most affected by the mistreatment of women. It registered 28.5 cases of gender violence for every 10,000 women, the second highest rate in the entire national territory. In this period, the Balearic Islands knocked the Region out of first place on this black list.

More minors affected



According to the data handled by the Judiciary, in recent months the number of minors facing this violence has also increased. There were eight, compared to the three that did so in the same period last year. Of the total number of women victims, in addition, 39.2% were foreigners. A distribution that, except for small oscillations, has remained stable for years.

The data that the Judiciary puts on the table also reveals a slight increase in the number of women who renounce to testify despite the legal reform that came into force more than a year ago. If in the third quarter of 2021 139 women took advantage of the waiver of not declaring against their aggressor, in the same period this year the figure was 143, 2.9% more. Furthermore, it hardly represents 7.2% of the total number of complaints.

The legal waiver that allows a woman not to testify against her husband or common-law partner is no longer complete. If the victim agrees to testify for the first time, before the Police or before the judge, after having been fully informed of her rights, she will no longer be able to invoke the ‘a posteriori’ waiver. She can no longer back down. The change wants to avoid that the pressures of the aggressor, the family or her environment end up invalidating her testimony, which on many occasions is what can lead to the conviction of the abuser or, failing that, precipitate the acquittal.