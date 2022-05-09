Riot in Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas is the latest in a wave of violence in Ecuadorian prisons: almost 400 inmates have been killed in the last two years| Photo: EFE/José Jácome

At least 43 prisoners died in the early hours of Monday (9), during a new riot that took place in the penitentiary in the city of Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, in Ecuador, informed the Attorney General’s Office.

In a message posted on Twitter, the agency confirmed that “43 inmates have been killed so far”, just minutes after Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo announced that 41 inmates had died.

“Most of them, not to say almost 100%, at first glance, were deprived of their lives with a melee weapon, not a firearm,” Carrillo told a news conference moments earlier.

The minister added that most of the bodies “were exposed and beaten in the pavilions and cells” and that 112 prisoners had been recaptured, some already out of prison.

The National Police were mobilized and coordinated with the Armed Forces to protect the roads that connect the prison to the canton (municipality) and the rest of the province of Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas.

Carrillo noted that the clashes in the prison, in which 13 people were also injured (some of them seriously), took place between a criminal organization calling itself Los Lobos and another dissident criminal group, which called itself R7.

Due to the severity of some of the injured, the minister did not rule out that the death toll could rise in the coming hours.

The minister described what happened in Bellavista prison as “cruelty”, and said it was the same group that recently sparked another clash at Turi prison in the city of Cuenca, which left 20 prisoners dead and at least 10 wounded.

Carrillo said that the heads of criminal groups should be subject to stricter disciplinary regimes. According to him, after the incidents, searches were carried out in which the authorities found “hidden firearms”.

Other clashes

In Ecuador, nearly 400 inmates have been killed in the last two years in clashes between rival drug-trafficking organizations that fight for internal control of prisons and have ramifications inside and outside prisons, according to officials.

Recently, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) published a report on the prison crisis in Ecuador, in which it urged the government to regain internal control of prisons, provide decent conditions for prisoners, and develop crime prevention policies that do not prioritize the prison.

At the end of 2021, there were more than 36,000 inmates in 36 facilities, including prisons and social rehabilitation centers, with a capacity of 30,000, although overcrowding reached 62% in prisons such as Guayaquil, the most populated in the country, with 7,231. inmates, and the scene of last year’s bloodiest episodes.

To resolve the prison crisis, Guillermo Lasso’s government is hiring 1,400 new prison officers, granting around 5,000 pardons to prisoners convicted of minor offenses and developing the country’s first human rights policy for the prison population.