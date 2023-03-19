A team of divers in the Netherlands, rescued from a sunken ship, a wedding dress, 4 centuries old, as well as books and other objects.

Researchers from the Kaap Skil Museum made public a series of items that sank in a shipwreck in approximately 1650, including a silk dress, which they shared their photograph through the Instagram social network.

It is presumed that the ship was loaded with merchandise, passengers and the expensive silk dress, which, despite being found centuries later, the object continues to cause fascination, in addition to its beauty, because many wonder whose it would be.

The shipwreck happened off the coast of the Dutch island of Texel, in the North Sea, until 2014, when they made the finding to discover it, since the sand had covered the entire shipwreck.

Dutch amateur divers located the wedding dress, perfectly preserved, as well as articles and even books from the 17th century.

So the wreck, which because of its wood is known as the Palmwood, has been the subject of an exhibition at Musel Kaap Skil in Texe.

However, scientists, oceanographers and archaeologists have not yet discovered the identity of the passengers who boarded the ship, of the historical discovery.

Corina Hordijk, artistic director of Kaap Skil, noted, for The New York Time, “The idea that this dress has been at the bottom of the sea for centuries is crazy… The last person to touch it before this was probably the person who wore it.“