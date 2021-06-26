There is no doubt that Colombia has given us iconic television productions such as Yo soy Betty, la fea; Passion of Hawks; and his most recent export item: La reina del flow.

At the time, the New Rich, New Poor series also had a great share of popularity when it premiered on Caracol TV, back in 2007. The high reception rates allowed her to be awarded several TV and Novel Awards and nominated in different categories at the India Catalina Awards.

What’s New Rich, New Poor about?

Mundo Express is one of the most important companies in the Colombian economic sector, and the person in charge of all this success is Andrés Ferreira (Martín Karpan). However, his life changes forever when he learns that he and Brayan Galindo (John Alex Toro) were turned over to the wrong family on the day of their birth.

With this, a series of new challenges is unleashed for both: one as the new manager of a millionaire corporation; while the other must manage to survive in a reality where needs abound and privileges are nil.

New rich, new poor among the most viewed on Netflix

More than a decade later, Netflix has acquired the rights to its broadcast . With this, the Colombian series is part of the streaming giant. In fact, the title has entered through the front door and is currently in the first places in the platform’s catalog trends.

In that sense, according to what was reported by Infobae, Carolina Acevedo -Rosmery Peláez in fiction- recalled his time on the successful series and opened up about the good memories he has from that experience. “It is one of the best productions I have ever worked on. It was a patch to get to record, it was incredible and that is reflected in the chapters of the novel “.

The 41-year-old actress also commented on a possible sequel. “A second season would be fantastic and reuniting with that incredible team of actors would be the best, but I don’t think (that will happen) the truth.”