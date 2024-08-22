Mauro Balessai Mauro Balessa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/mauro-balhessa/ 08/22/2024 – 9:14

This Thursday, 22nd, at 10am, Federal Revenue will open the proposal submission phase for a auction from São Paulo. The event, which includes seized or abandoned goods, will be conducted by Guarulhos Customs and includes 208 lots.

Interested parties will be able to make their first proposals online, or in the closed bid period, until 6 pm on August 26. The public bidding session is scheduled for 10 am on August 27.

To make a bid, the interested party must access the Electronic Auction System, through access to Virtual Taxpayer Service Center (e-CAC). Then, he must select the auction notice during the determined period, the items, and activate the “Include Proposal” option.

Proposals

See below how each stage of the auction works:

In the presentation phase, each participant may only have one proposal per lot, and may change or delete it until the end of the period provided;

Then, the highest proposals are classified for the public bidding phase;

If there are not at least three proposals that are within the 10% cut-off value in relation to the highest proposal, those with the highest value will proceed to the public bidding phase, up to a maximum of three bidders;

If there are tied proposals, these will also proceed to the bidding stage;

The bid values ​​will only be disclosed after the bidding session opens – only the value of the highest bid for each lot will be presented;

In the second phase, public proposals take place;

If there is only one proposal for the lot, at the beginning of the public bidding session, it will be immediately considered the “winner”;

The public session and the bidding session can be followed in real time on Revenue website.

Lots

The list of products includes smartphones, notebooks, tablets, computer components and peripherals, cell phone accessories and parts, headphones, microphones, musical instruments, soundboards, cameras, sensors, perfumes, watches, bags, clothing items, scooters and vehicles.

See below some highlight lots:

Lot 55: Macbook Air M2, from R$1,000

Lot 62: Xiaomi Poco M3, JBL Tune 710BT and Xbox Series, from R$332

Lot 71: 13-inch Macbook Air, from R$2,500

Lot 102: Honda Fit 2004, from R$ 8,000

Lot 104: Toyota Corolla 2012/2013, from R$ 18,000

The complete list is present in the auction notice (in this link).

Lot visits

Visits to the lots will take place until August 23, at locations and units of the Federal Revenue Service in the state of São Paulo: Araraquara, Santos, Santo André, São Paulo, Guarulhos, Bauru, Taubaté, Sorocaba and São Bernardo do Campo.

Items may be examined, by appointment, on regular business days, at the addresses, dates and times indicated in the auction notice.

Payment

It is worth noting that bidders will have 30 days to withdraw the auctioned lots and goods of the “cell phone/accessory” type cannot be sold, even if auctioned by a legal entity.

Payment for goods purchased at auction is made via Darf (Federal Revenue Collection Document).