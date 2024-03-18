From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 03/18/2024 – 15:20

A IRSthrough Customs at Guarulhos Airport (SP), will carry out a new auction on March 28th. In total, there will be 129 lots and the list contains items such as smartphones, notebooks, video games, headphones, audio and video equipment, among others.

In addition, there are tools, mechanical parts, textile products, bags, shoes, watches and precious stones, as well as bicycles and automobiles.

In lots, minimum prices vary from R$369 (lot 30 – others) to R$270,706 (lot 33 – device/mechanical part).

Bids will be made electronically. Both individuals and legal entities wishing to participate in the auction must enter the “Electronic Auction System” and access the “Virtual Taxpayer Service Center (e-CAC)” through the use of digital identities from the GOV.BR account with a Silver or Gold reliability level.

The IRS will receive bids from 8am on March 26th until 8pm on March 27th. In addition, there will be an exhibition of items for the first time in the lobby of Terminal 3 at Guarulhos Airport (mezzanine) between March 20th and 21st, from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm. There is no need to schedule an appointment.

The agency emphasizes that “cell phone/accessory” type goods cannot be sold later, even if they have been purchased by a legal entity.