03/16/2025



Updated at 1:10 p.m.





Insists García Pimienta in which he is not worried that Isaac Romero Not being putting the goals that are presupposed to the head of the Seville. Catalan affects the good work that Lebrijano plays during training and appeals to the canterano putting on the work monkey in each shock, The goals already put others. An acceptable speech when the team wins, but more controversial when that scoring shortage makes points, see the day against Mallorca.

Today against Athletic, Isaac will be the initial striker againand there are already 22 titles in LaLiga this season. In total, he has played 24 games among all competitions and put only four goals. For more Inri, three of those goals have not served to give their team victory, which only won the victory against the Real Valladolid In Pucela, the author of the second of the four goals being added to the scoreboard. The physical state of Kelechi Iheanacho During the first round he has caused the canterano to enjoy more minutes than he deserves. The sports management brought Akor Adams in the last bars of the winter market to contribute alternatives to the attack. Bad fortune has made The Nigerian was broken for more than a month and have only accumulated seven minutes of play with the elastic of Sevilla.

However, Akor has fulfilled the deadlines and has been training with the team in recent days. It is not to be a starter, but the ram trusts to accumulate minutes to take the tone. Good news for García Pimientathat will have alternatives for its front, and even for Isaac, who will feel the pressure of the competition from here on, if Akor turns out to be a valuable incorporation.

While it is true that Lebrijano works, there is a great handful of minutes in which the canterano becomes invisible on the pitch. Without going far, Sevilla maintained a high level throughout the second part in Anoeta Last week, except Isaac. He had several occasions to score and, during the first half, wasted a golden opportunity in a hand in hand with the goalkeeper. Today, before Athletic, the ram has a new opportunity to claim his position before his hobby.