New restrictions for residents of the Rostov region will be introduced from October 16 due to an increase in the number of detected cases of COVID-19. This was reported by the press service of the regional government on Thursday, October 15.

So, working citizens over 65 years old and employees with chronic diseases should be transferred to remote work.

“The provision of planned medical care in state regional and municipal medical organizations has been suspended, which can be delayed without a threat to the life and health of the patient, except for cases of providing planned medical care to patients in need of course and (or) program treatment, as well as the provision of high-tech medical assistance not included in the basic compulsory health insurance program, ”says message…

Only 30% of spectators are allowed to attend professional sports events. Sale of tickets to cinemas, theaters, museums and exhibitions is allowed only remotely.

Also, the work of night clubs fell under the ban; smoking of hookahs in public places is not allowed.

In addition, the new decree contains a normative prohibition on serving customers without masks.

In August, coronavirus testing points opened in Rostov-on-Don near Platov airport.

As of October 15, in the Rostov region, the number of detected COVID-19 cases reached 25,736, including 281 in the last day. 20 576 people recovered, 626 deaths were recorded.

Earlier in October, a number of restrictions in connection with COVID-19 were introduced in the Ryazan region.

Current information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Hotline phone: 8 (800) 2000-112.