Starting this Saturday, the City of Buenos Aires will apply new restrictions for 9 days in line with what the national government decided. Thus, the administration of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta will suspend classes for the next week, social gatherings in open and closed spaces, attention to some commercial items and religious celebrations. In addition, the gastronomic ones return to the modality delivery and take away.

.The new measures will take effect at zero hour on Saturday and will expire on Sunday 30. And the circulation schedule, according to what was announced by President Alberto Fernández, will be from 6 to 18. According to Larreta on Thursday, classes will return on Monday 31st. It remains to be seen what will happen to the other activities.

Unlike what happened five weeks ago, the Buenos Aires and National governments managed to agree on the measures, in an epidemiological context with high number of daily infections and an occupancy of 83 percent of the intensive care beds of the public sector in the City.

Next, the measures that will govern from this Saturday for the main Buenos Aires activities.

Classes will not be held in the City next week. Photo: Guillermo Rodriguez Adami

Lessons

The days Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week there will be no classes. The national government reinstated the bridge holiday of Monday 24, with what the City affirms that it will be “only three days” without schools. In addition, they reported that the conference They will be recovered on December 20, 21 and 22.





Meetings and social activities

Will be social encounters prohibited, both in open spaces and in closed spaces and in all areas.

The clubs and religious ceremonies will not be enabled.

Parks and squares

In the squares and parks, the playgrounds will remain closed. Public spaces will remain open to circulate, but group meetings will not be allowed.

outdoor sports

Group outdoor sports are suspended, which until this Friday could be practiced with up to ten people. This involves activities such as golf or tennis, but above all to the 5-a-side football fields, which will not be able to function until at least May 30.

In this way, they will only be able to practice individual sports. With this, the runners will be able to do their activity, although not in the training groups or other sports that until now are carried out in parks and squares.

Outdoor sports activity can only be practiced individually. For this reason, the runners will be able to leave, but not the training groups. Photo: Marcelo Carroll

Public transport and access

Public transport is still exclusively for essential task workers and circulation is only allowed for proximity activities, like going to the pharmacy, to buy something in a store or in the neighborhood square to walk, without permanence..

In addition, to restrict circulation, they will be closed with a fence 71 entrances and exits to the City, out of a total of 127. Those authorized are for those who have permissions that will be required by the City Police and the Federal Forces.

Shops

The essentials will remain open with the current protocols. They include supermarkets, pharmacies, warehouses, butchers and hardware stores.

Non-essentials can work, but from the door to the outside. This measure raises doubts, since if it is intended to restrict circulation, that they are open means that employees must be mobilized (who cannot use public transport) and can also generate circulation among neighbors.

They will not be able to work hairdressers nor the salons of personal attention.

Bars and restaurants

The gastronomic establishments, which until now could only serve on the sidewalks or open spaces, from Saturday are only enabled to work in the delivery or withdrawal modality at the premises.

Construction



In the case of construction and industry, they will be limited according to what is established by the DNU of the national government. The City had limited construction to 2,500-square-meter works but this week a resolution was published that extended permits to larger works.

Common spaces of buildings

Consortia will have to close common spaces to avoid social gatherings, which are not allowed in the private sphere.

In this way, gyms or multipurpose rooms cannot be set up. Neither grills.

What the controls will be like

They are going to beef up in the transfer centers and in the subway entrances.

In the income and expenses of the City there will be Permission controls.

In the streets, squares and parks, compliance with 3,000 awareness-raising.

And it goes to intensify control to avoid social gatherings in closed spaces. “Our epidemiological studies show that 7 out of 10 infections of which the cause is known, they are given by meetings in closed spaces “, informed the head of Government in the presentation of the new measures, Thursday night.

In addition, in coordination with 40,000 City consortiums, care measures in buildings will be reinforced.

For that, more than 5,000 people They are going to tour buildings to leave informational brochures. There it will be explained that the common spaces, like grills or gyms, that all social gatherings in the departments are restricted.

SC