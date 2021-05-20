While they wait for President Alberto Fernández to define the scope of the new restrictions due to the coronavirus, amid the worrying growth of infections, the Buenos Aires Government will close several of the most important accesses to the City of Buenos Aires from Saturday. The driving ban will be from Monday to Friday, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., and 24 hours a day on weekends.

According to official sources confirmed to Clarín, the decision has been made and at this time, the Buenos Aires authorities define which will be the accesses in which the restriction will be applied.

So far, there are 18 points that connect the City with the province of Buenos Aires that were closed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., Monday through Friday. But now they will extend those restrictions to other points.

The same sources also assured that they will intensify the controls so that those who circulate during those hours have the corresponding authorization as essential personnel.

Beyond issues related to traffic, the City of Buenos Aires evaluates a strict closure of activities during the weekend, although it would maintain the same face-to-face conditions for the educational system.

In principle, the idea is to promote an almost total closure of non-essential businesses throughout the weekend and it would be sought that restaurants and bars can only serve under the delivery or take away modality.

Until now, they can serve customers at the outside tables as authorized today.

The idea that they handle for businesses that are not essential is that they open Monday through Friday from 11 in the morning to reduce circulation. The schedule would help decompress, they think of the City, the mobility generated by the schools, which for now will remain open.

Although in principle they will not close the parks and squares if the playgrounds would be canceled and the controls would be duplicated to avoid crowding. Only ten people could meet outdoors. In addition, they evaluate canceling group sports even outdoors.

The concern, both in the Buenos Aires and national authorities, is given by the strong growth of infections in recent days, after the loss of infection registered in the first weeks of May,

In fact, on Wednesday there was another record with 39,652 infections and 494 deaths were added.

