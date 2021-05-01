From now on and for at least three weeks, they govern new rules of the game in the City, with restrictions that seek to slow down the second wave of coronavirus.

Some of the measures announced by the Buenos Aires Government they were already in forcesuch as the 20 to 6 movement restriction. But within this package, there are some changes. For example, businesses will be able to open until 7 p.m., but customers will not be able to enter them. The attention will be on the sidewalk.

Other measures they are new and revolve around two axes. One seeks to avoid the meeting of people in closed spaces and decompress public transport. The other is education.

The objective is decrease the number of people walking on the street and that they travel in trains, subways and buses. In the Buenos Aires government they make calculations. From now on, construction on works of more than 2,500 m2 is restricted. With this measure there will be 228,521 fewer people circulating.

Teleworking for professional activities will bring out another 194,627. And secondary education with a bimodal format, added to the total virtuality for adult and tertiary education, 156,627 more. In total, then, it is anticipated a drop in circulation of 752,203 people.

Next, point by point, what is changing in the City in this new stage planned to contain the rise in infections.

The measures that were already in force and continue

Circulation is restricted from 20 to 6. Photo Emmanuel Fernández

– General circulation is restricted from 20 to 6 hours.

– The social encounters in private spaces, such as apartments or common spaces of buildings, are prohibited. The Buenos Aires government works together with consortium administrators on awareness and control.

– The meetings in public space they are limited to 10 people maximum. And after 20, they are directly prohibited.

– Bars and restaurants can only serve until 7 p.m. and with tables outside. Customers are not allowed in the salons.

The bars and restaurants can serve until 19:00. They cannot use their indoor lounges. Photo Juano Tesone

– The rest of the shops They can attend until 19, but from now on they must in open-air spaces.

– The shopping malls they have to stay closed.

– Is it so suspended cultural, recreational and sports activities in closed spaces.

– Group sports activities in open spaces have a limit of 10 participants.

Group sports activities can only be done in open places, but with a limit of up to ten people. Photo Fernando of the Order

Plan to avoid encounters in closed spaces and reduce the use of public transport

Controls in public transport will be strengthened so that only the essentials can travel. Photo Luciano Thieberger

1- The professional activities face-to-face, since in the City there is a huge concentration of company offices and professional studios. Teleworking is mandatory. In principle, as reported by the Buenos Aires government, the list does not include the activities of professionals linked to Health, such as kinesiologists or psychologists.

2- The activities of the sector of the building, except in works of less than 2,500 m2.

3- There will be more controls in public transport, which today is for the exclusive use of workers who perform essential tasks. And they will be reinforced in the main transfer centers for trains, subways and buses. The circulation permit is the one that is already in force and it will not be necessary to process a new one.

4- The operation of seven subway stations is suspended: Acoyte (Line A), Dorrego and Callao (Line B), Palermo and Callao (Line D), Boedo (Line E) and Caseros (Line H).

5- The operating in the entrances and exits of the City. And between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., the following entrances will be closed:

Pueyrredón Viejo Bridge

Bosch bridge

Jorge Chávez Street Crossing

Down Av. Gral. Paz through Ibarrola

Ibarrola Street Crossing

Crossing Calle Dr. Angel Roffo

Down Av. Gral. Paz by Nazarre

Down Av. Gral. Paz through Brussels

Griveo Street Crossing

Down Av. Gral. Paz (collector) by Av. Albarellos

Superí Bridge

Crossing Calle September 11, 1888

La Cachila Street Crossing

Down Av. Gral. Paz by Pizarro

Down Av. Gral. Paz through Bahía Blanca

Down Av. Gral. Paz by Benito Juárez

Down Av. Gral. Paz by Martínez de Hoz

Concordia Crossing

Education

Face-to-face classes will be maintained in kindergartens, initial education, primary and special education. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

The boys and girls of kindergartens, early childhood education, primary and special education they will continue to go to school in person every day.

The boys of high school they will have presence in a bimodal formatIn other words, they will alternate between virtual and face-to-face classes, which will be organized by each school.

The adult education goes virtual, as well as tertiary schools and Vocational Training Centers.

