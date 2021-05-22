Finally, the car factories in Argentina will continue with their operation of vehicle production, despite the new restrictions announced yesterday by President Alberto Fernández.

Although in his speech he stressed that economic activities will be “suspended in person” from 0:00 on Saturday, the DNU published by the Government confirmed that production will continue.

This situation occurs because car factories are within the export-related industrial activities of products, which appear enabled to continue operating despite the restrictions.

Volkswagen will continue production ahead of the launch of the new Taos, scheduled for May 27.

This also includes auto parts suppliers that produce a large part of the parts with which a vehicle is later formed.

But apparently the confirmation was not easy. Although the Ministry of Industry ended up including the activity within the “exporters”, the unions were against of this decision.

Consulted by Clarion, several companies indicated that they will not have to take new measures, since the protocols they have been using since last year are still very strict and have been very effective.

The Toyota plant, in Zárate, was one of the first to resume activity last year. Photo: AFP

In fact, Toyota confirmed to this medium that on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday (these last two considered holidays) they will extra hours at the Zárate plant. Volkswagen will also work the same days.

Those that will be kept closed are the activities related to the vehicle marketing (0 km and used, since dealership salons and car ownership records are hit by the new restrictions.

Avoid repeating the close of 2020

During the past year the effects of the pandemic exacerbated the problems that had already been dragging the sector, turning it into a black year in the production and sale of vehicles.

For example, during April 2020, and for the first time since 1960, in Argentina not a single vehicle was built. And the plants were closed for almost two months.

The first large plants to resume production were those of Scania, in Tucumán, and another of Volkswagen, in Córdoba, transmission factories destined for export.

The vehicle production returned with the reopening of the Toyota, Ford and Volkswagen plants, located in the northern area of ​​Greater Buenos Aires.

Last year, in Argentina they were patented 342,474 units, a low figure taking into account the installed capacity of the industry and that a few years ago there was talk of reaching one million vehicles per year.

Between the lack of vehicles, further exacerbated by import restrictions, and the high demand demonstrated, a wave of surcharges was generated that they distorted the market of the 0 km and, as a consequence, of the used ones.

Currently, the market was in a clear recovery. In the first semester they were patented 149,293 units 0 km, 57.3% more than in 2020, according to data from the Association of Dealers (ACARA).