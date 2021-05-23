The first balance of the new restrictions to stop the second wave of coronavirus seems positive. At least from a traffic point of view. According to official data advanced this Sunday to Clarín from the Buenos Aires Government, circulation dropped between 40% and 60% on the first day of strict confinement compared to the previous Saturday.

The numbers accessed by this newspaper correspond to the sensors distributed in the streets of Buenos Aires and what is revealed in the tolls from the city.

In the internal sensors of CABA, the passage of 100,000 vehicles was detected this Saturday, against 166,000 on Saturday 15/5: 40% less.

It is a significant drop, taking into account that the circulation it was already even older than on Saturday, March 14, 2020, last reference prior to the first strict quarantine, when 162,000 vehicles had been detected.

As for the AUSA tolls, this last Saturday the passage of 53,000 vehicles was registered against 133,000 a week ago (60% less) and 130,000 on March 14, 2020.

The City does not yet have data on the circulation in public transport, which is measured through the SUBE managed by the national government. Anyway, they clarify that On weekends, the main parameter of circulation is usually given by private cars.

Controls in shops and bars

In addition, the Buenos Aires government reported that this Saturday it intensified controls in shops and bars. It was one of the requests that President Alberto Fernández insisted on, in the previous rounds he had with the governors: commit to enforcing the restrictions.

As reported by the City this Sunday, “inspectors from the Government Control Agency (AGC) and prevention agents from the City Government have been visiting the different neighborhoods since yesterday. verifying compliance with the new measures, which will be in force until May 30 inclusive, in different shops, bars and restaurants “.

He added that “in that sense, different teams carry out these tasks in all the points where the largest number of stores are concentrated, controlling that non-essential businesses work from the door to the outside with protocols of care and prevention, that the gastronomy establishments work only in the delivery mode or take away from the premises (take away) until 23 o’clock and also from the door to the outside ” .

And he completed: “Essential businesses, such as pharmacies, supermarkets and veterinarians, among others, continue to be open with the same protocols. So far, the degree of compliance was very high in all the areas audited. Control tasks are carried out every day, raising awareness of all commercial activity in the city. Circulation is only allowed in the vicinity of the home, between 6 am and 6 pm You can go to the pharmacy, to buy something at a store, or to walk to the neighborhood square, without staying.

