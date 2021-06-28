On Monday, June 28, new restrictions on coronavirus began to operate in Moscow. The corresponding decree earlier signed mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin.

Now the entrance to the restaurants is possible only by the QR code confirming the completed vaccination. It can be obtained after vaccination on the website of state services, while paper certificates will not be accepted. Minors do not need a QR code if they come with their parents. Until July 11, summer verandas can be accessed without a QR code. You won’t need it to visit restaurants in hotels and student canteens.

Also, restaurants will allow people who have passed the PCR test and received a negative result, but it will only work for three days.

Organizations must relocate 30 percent of their employees, excluding those fully vaccinated. Subject to transfer to remote control: pregnant women or those who have recently given birth, people with diabetes, obesity, asthma and various diseases. According to the mayor’s order, all employees over 65 with chronic diseases must be transferred to remote work.

Earlier it was reported that on June 27, Moscow recorded the maximum deaths from coronavirus – 114. This is the highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic. 6,723 new cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in the capital. 1761 people were hospitalized per day, 731 of them were connected to a ventilator