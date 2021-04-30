The new period of restrictions announced by President Alberto Fernández will last three weeks and extends the suspension of face-to-face classes in the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA). However, in the City of Buenos Aires, where classrooms were kept open despite the restrictions imposed, the decision of the Supreme Court and the announcement of the President differs from what the Buenos Aires Government had proposed in the encounters that occurred during the week.

.Rodríguez Larreta’s administration had planned to continue with face-to-face classes at the initial and primary levels, while it was in evaluation if the secondary school returned to virtuality or a stage of bimodality, predicted in the four scenarios proposed by the Buenos Aires Ministry of Education, according to the evolution of the pandemic.

This Friday morning, at the Buenos Aires government headquarters, on Uspallata street, the steps to be followed after Alberto Fernández’s announcement were being analyzed. And it was expected around noon Ads by Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

For practical purposes, in the City Indoor shopping centers and shopping malls will be closed. Something that had already happened for two weeks. The sports, social, cultural and religious activities in closed spaces.

For the next three weeks of restrictions, controls on public transport will be intensified. Photo: Juano Tesone

During the week there had been talk of establishing that non-essential business premises attend only on the sidewalk. But the President only referred to the closing time, which brought forward to 19, to favor the closure of circulation for non-essentials after 20.

It also follows the restriction so that gastronomists serve in indoor rooms. This had already been implemented two weeks ago. However, in the City many continued to work with clients in the interior. Now, it is expected that control measures are reinforced.

Will also continue sports restricted indoors, like party halls and casinos.

On the City side, it remains to confirm whether the Buenos Aires Government will advance with construction restrictions, an activity that generates a lot of movement between jurisdictions.

Another idea was that independent professional activities, as studies accountants and lawyers, for example, return to the situation of telecommuting.

The latter are measures that the Buenos Aires government could adopt for its part, since, as happened with the decree in force two weeks ago, now it is also jurisdictions may apply more restrictive measures if they consider it necessary.

“We will continue to support the proposal to intensify care, always directing the proposals to the places where the infections are occurring, not in general “said this Friday morning the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós. Then he remarked that schools are not spaces in which it is documented that infections occur.

SC