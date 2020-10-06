In some streets of Paris, bars bring neighborhoods to life. This is the case with rue de Lappe, in the 11th arrondissement of the capital. 40 bars are normally open, but Monday evening October 5, at more than 10 p.m., the street was almost deserted, reports our journalist Luc Brisson in duplex. A sad situation for the managers. “We weren’t surprised, we expected it, but we still don’t understand it. We still don’t understand why bars and restaurants are stigmatized as vectors of cluster of Covid-19. I have a bar which is 20 square meters, I don’t see how I can contaminate all of Paris “, deplores Richard Bontemps, owner of bars and restaurants.

“These are small bars so there are a very small number of customers. If everyone puts on the mask, gel and goes with the family with masks, there are few problems”, adds the boss. For this manager, only ten employees work in the ten establishments he owns. He deplores having no income since April and recalls that the lessors want to recover their leases by putting them out. “The state does nothing”, he laments.