The Community of Madrid has updated the epidemiological situation of the coronavirus pandemic in the region and, by virtue of the evolution, has once again announced new restrictions for basic health areas. In total, it will already affect 41 basic areas and 14 municipalities starting next Monday at 00:00 and a period of 14 days that will affect a total of 1.2 million people. Again, as explained by the general director of Public Health, Elena Andradas, Perimeter confinements will be applied in those sanitary areas where currently the accumulated incidence at 14 days exceeds 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In fact, the data is alarming: Madrid has today 452 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, and 2,170 patients hospitalized in the ward and 390 in the ICU.

So, The 23 new basic health zones and 9 municipalities that from this Monday will see their mobility restricted are: Barajas and Alameda de Osuna (Barajas district), Benita de Ávila and Silvano (Hortaleza), Mirasierra and Las Tablas (Fuencarral-El Pardo), Jazmín (Linear City), Montesa, General Orá and Baviera (Salamanca), Alpes and Rejas ( San Blas-Canillejas), Cuzco, France, Panaderas and Castilla-La Nueva (Fuenlabrada), Presentation Savio, Dos de Mayo and El Soto (Móstoles), Rivas La Paz (Rivas Vaciamadrid), Miraflores and Valdelasfuentes (Alcobendas), Rosa de Luxembourg (San Sebastián de los Reyes), Arroyomolinos, Talamanca del Jarama, Valdeolmos-Alapardo, Collado Mediano, Becerril de la Sierra, Cadalso de los Vidrios, Campo Real, Titulcia and Velilla de San Antonio.

It should be noted that in Alcobendas and San Sebastián de los Reyes all the existing basic health areas are confined (new ones are added to those that already existed), which is why mobility is restricted in all municipalities, so that citizens can move throughout the city.



Perimeter confinement in these basic health zones implies that You cannot leave or enter these areas except for the established reasons, such as going to work, going to an educational or health center or assisting the elderly or especially vulnerable, among other assumptions. Besides, andn confined areas, the capacity in places of worship is set at a maximum of one third, while en the wakes may congregate a maximum of 15 people in outdoor spaces and 10 indoors.

The mobility restriction will be extended for 14 days from next Monday, January 11 After these two weeks, the Ministry of Health will assess the evolution and, by virtue of the improvement experienced, will decide whether to extend the perimeter closure or to free these areas from restrictive measures.

Extension of perimeter confinements

Likewise, The Ministry of Health has decided to extend the limitation of mobility in the following health areas: Las Olivas and Aranjuez (Aranjuez), San Fernando and Los Alperchines (San Fernando de Henares), Virgen del Cortijo (Hortaleza), Torrelodones, Hoyo de Manzanares, Ciempozuelos, Navalcarnero, Algete, Mejorada del Campo and Villarejo de Salvanés. In these areas, infections have not decreased as expected and that is why The restrictions will continue until January 18.

Finally, until January 25 they will be limited in mobility Andrés Mellado (Chamberí), Sanchinarro (Hortaleza), Aravaca (Moncloa-Aravaca), General Moscardó (Tetuán), Felipe II and Mayor Bartolomé González (Móstoles) and Getafe Norte (Getafe). As we said, the restrictions also continue in the basic areas of La Moraleja, in Alcobendas; Reyes Católicos and V Centenario, in San Sebastián de los Reyes.

Antigen test for university students and vaccination for health workers

The Councilor for Health of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, has also announced that In Madrid, all health workers in primary care, SUMA and hospitals that are exposed to the coronavirus on a daily basis will be vaccinated. It is expected to achieve 50,000 vaccinations or even exceed 60,000.

“Have no doubt that Madrid is going to put every vaccine it has available, always safely and guaranteeing the reserve for the second dose that we will begin to put as of January 17, “Escudero assured.

On the other hand, it has been explained that antigen tests will be carried out at seven university campuses in the Community of Madrid. Specifically, it will be in centers of the Polytechnic, Alcalá de Henares, the Complutense, two buildings of the King Juan Carlos, and the Carlos III. It will be done to young people between 18 and 29 years old who do not have symptoms of coronavirus infection. Any young person, even if they are not studying at the university, can select the campus and the day that interests them to take the test, being necessary to prove their identity with ID or passport.