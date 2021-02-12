The Community of Madrid updated this Friday the epidemiological situation of the region and announced new basic health zones to try to continue containing the transmission and circulation of the coronavirus where the accumulated incidence at 14 days is greater than 1,000 cases, in addition to a significant increasing trend. The curfew remains at 10 p.m. Although, as Isabel Díaz Ayuso has announced on social networks, On February 18, the measures will change: the curfew will be delayed at 11:00 p.m. and the hotel business will be able to close at 10:00 p.m.

So, starting next Monday, 3 municipalities will see their mobility limited, after the Ministry of Health has added them to the mobility restrictions. The new confined territories are as follows:

New basic health zones and confined localities Torrejón de Ardoz (its six basic areas)

Moralzalzal

The Alamo

The mobility restriction will begin this February 15 and will last until 00:00 hours on March 1. Depending on the evolution of these sanitary areas in these 14 days, the Community of Madrid will decide to extend or lift the perimeter closure. Perimeter confinement implies that You cannot enter or leave a basic restricted health zone except for the reasons contemplated, such as going to work, going to a health or educational center or assisting an elderly or especially vulnerable person, among other contemplated cases.

Basic areas that remain confined

Also, in addition to the new basic health zones and confined municipalities, there are sanitary areas and localities that will continue with limited mobility for another week, until 00:00 hours on February 22, having not experienced an improvement in his epidemiological situation. They are as follows:

Basic zones and municipalities confined until February 22 In the city of Madrid: Andrés Mellado (Chamberí)

The Boalo-Cerceda-Mataelpino

Aravaca (Moncloa-Aravaca)

General Moscardó (Tetouan)

Jasmine (Linear City)

General Oraá and Montesa (Salamanca)

The Alps and Las Rejas (San Blas-Canillejas)

ZBS of Pozo de Tío Raimundo (District of Puente de Vallecas) In other municipalities: La Ribota, Ramón y Cajal and Doctor Trueta (Alcorcón).

Getafe North and The Cities (Getafe)

All the ZBS of Alcobendas

Becerril de la Sierra

Cercedilla

Ciempozuelos

All the ZBS of Collado Villalba

All the ZBS of Colmenar Viejo

All the ZBS of Fuenlabrada

Hole of Manzanares

Camarma de Esteruelas

Villaconejos

Estremera

The mills

Field Improved

Navacerrada

All the ZBS of Rivas-Vaciamadrid

All the ZBS of San Sebastián de los Reyes

Valdeolmos-Alalpardo

Alcala de Henares

San Martin de la Vega

Brunete

Wimple

Chinchon

Undefined basic health zones

On the other hand, there are 24 basic health zones and 15 municipalities that As of this Monday, February 15, they will see how the perimeter confinement ends in their territory having improved the data on infections in their areas. They are as follows:

Undefined basic health zones In Madrid city: Decks (Decks)

Sanchinarro, Virgen del Cortijo and Silvano (Hortaleza)

Mirasierra (Fuencarral-El Pardo) Rest of municipalities: Coslada

Móstoles (its nine basic areas)

Doctor Laín Entralgo (Alcorcón)

Las Olivas and Aranjuez (Aranjuez)

San Fernando and Los Alperchines (San Fernando de Henares)

Ear apiary

San Agustin de Guadalix

Arroyomolinos

Algete

Real Field

The Boalo-Cerceda-Mataelpino

The Molar

El Saz fountain

The Cabrera

Navalcarnero

Quijorna

Serranillos del Valle

Valdeolmos-Alalpardo

Pedrezuela

Talamanca de Jarama

Measures for the hospitality industry

Since last January 25, in bars, cafes and restaurants The use of the mask is mandatory except at the precise moment of eating or drinking. Likewise, the number of diners that can be at a table on terraces has been increased, going from four to six people.

What does not change is the number of people inside, which cannot be more than four at the table, the capacity remains at 50% both indoors and outdoors, the bar service is suspended and closing time must not exceed 9:00 p.m. although it can continue to be served at home until 00:00 hours.

General measures in the Community of Madrid

This closing time of 9:00 p.m. was put into effect on January 25. Along with these measures, it was also established that The rest of non-essential shops must close before 9:00 p.m. (such as the hospitality industry) and only food stores, pharmacies, gas stations, medical and veterinary centers and services that cannot be postponed can remain open. The curfew is maintained at 10 p.m., although, if the situation continues to improve, on February 18 it will be delayed until 11 p.m. That same day, the hospitality industry could open until 10 pm if the trend continues to decline.



Also, regarding the capacity of leisure spaces in shopping centers, this is limited to 50%. By lastand they prohibited in Madrid the meetings of people who do not live together in a house, Except for exceptions of care for dependent persons. Initially, these general measures for the entire region were set until February 8, but the regional government has extended them for at least one more week.