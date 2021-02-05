The Community of Madrid has updated as every Friday the epidemiological situation in the region and has announced new measures to try to continue containing the transmission and circulation of the coronavirus. The regional government has not decreed new general measures that affect the curfew or the hours of shops or hotels, but it has decreed new perimeter confinements In those basic health areas where the accumulated incidence at 14 days is greater than 1,000 cases, community transmission is observed and there is also a significant increasing trend.

So from next week 72 sanitary areas and 28 municipalities will see their mobility limited, after the Ministry of Health has added 3 basic health zones and 3 municipalities to the restrictions. The new confined territories are as follows:

New basic health zones and confined localities The two basic health zones of Colmenar Viejo (leaving the entire municipality confined)

ZBS of Pozo de Tío Raimundo (District of Puente de Vallecas)

Camarma de Esteruelas

Villaconejos

Estremera

The mobility restriction will begin this Monday, February 8 and will last until 00:00 hours on February 22. Depending on the evolution of these sanitary areas in these 14 days, the Community of Madrid will decide to extend or lift the perimeter closure. Perimeter confinement implies that You cannot enter or leave a basic restricted health zone except for the reasons contemplated, such as going to work, going to a health or educational center or assisting an elderly or especially vulnerable person, among other contemplated cases.

Basic areas that remain confined

Also, in addition to the new basic health zones and confined municipalities, There are sanitary areas and towns that will continue to be limited in mobility for one more week, until 00:00 hours on February 15 not having experienced an improvement in their epidemiological situation. They are as follows:

Basic zones and municipalities confined until February 15 In the city of Madrid:

Andrés Mellado (Chamberí)

Sanchinarro, Virgen del Cortijo and Silvano (Hortaleza)

Aravaca (Moncloa-Aravaca)

Decks (Decks)

General Moscardó (Tetouan)

Mirasierra (Fuencarral-El Pardo)

Jasmine (Linear City)

General Oraá and Montesa (Salamanca)

The Alps and Las Rejas (San Blas-Canillejas)

In other municipalities:

La Ribota, Ramón y Cajal, Doctor Trueta and Doctor Laín Entralgo (Alcorcón).

Getafe North and The Cities (Getafe)

Las Olivas and Aranjuez (Aranjuez)

San Fernando and Los Alperchines (San Fernando de Henares)

All the ZBS of Alcobendas

Algete

Arroyomolinos

Becerril de la Sierra

Real Field

Cercedilla

Ciempozuelos

All the ZBS of Collado Villalba

Ear apiary

The Molar

All the ZBS of Fuenlabrada

El Saz fountain

The Cabrera

The mills

Field Improved

Navacerrada

Navalcarnero

Quijorna

Pedrezuela

All the ZBS of Rivas-Vaciamadrid

Saint Augustine of Guadalix

All the ZBS of San Sebastián de los Reyes

Serranillos del Valle

Talamanca del Jarama

Valdeolmos-Alalpardo

Coslada

Alcala de Henares

Mostoles

San Martin de la Vega

Brunete

Wimple

Chinchon

The Boalo-Cerceda-Mataelpino

Undefined basic health zones

For its part, Yes, there are basic health zones and municipalities that will see how the perimeter confinement ends in their territory as of this Monday, February 8. having improved the data on infections in their areas. They are as follows:

Undefined basic health zones ZBS de Baviera (Salamanca district)

Torrelodones

Hole of Manzanares

Cadalso of the Glasses

Collado Mediano

Villarejo de Salvanés

Velilla de San Antonio

Titulcia

Measures for the hospitality industry

The Ministry of Health has announced these new surgical measures in certain health areas and municipalities the day that the new measures that the regional government has decreed for the hotel industry have come into force. From this Friday, in bars, cafes and restaurants it will be The use of the mask is mandatory except at the precise moment of eating or drinking. Likewise, the number of diners that can be at a table on terraces has been increased, going from four to six people.

What does not change is the number of people inside, which cannot be more than four at the table, the capacity remains at 50% both inside and outside, the bar service is suspended and the closing time should not exceed 9:00 p.m., although it can continue to be served at home until 00:00 a.m.

General measures in the Community of Madrid

This closing time of 9:00 p.m. was put into effect on January 25, when the advance of the curfew also came into operation from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Along with these measures, it was also established that the rest of non-essential shops must close before 9:00 p.m. (such as hotels) and only food shops, pharmacies, gas stations, medical and veterinary centers and services that cannot be postponed can remain open. .

Likewise, regarding the capacity of leisure spaces in shopping centers, this is limited to 50%. Lastly, meetings of non-cohabitating people in a house were prohibited in Madrid, except for the care of dependent people. Initially, These general measures for the entire region were set until February 8, but the regional government has extended them until 00:00 hours on February 12, except for the changes made in the hospitality industry indicated above.