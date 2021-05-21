After the announcements of Thursday by President Alberto Fernández that determined new restrictions to circulate, in principle until Sunday, May 30, to contain the rise in coronavirus cases, from The financial system defined its operating schedule for the week of May 24-28.

In a statement, the Central Bank announced that it will maintain its proper functioning to the protocols and demands of the pandemic context. That is They will continue to serve with shifts and attention through the window for the payment of the salaries of retirees and pensioners.

The branches will be closed during the holidays of May 24 and 25, and they will open for attention on May 26, 27 and 28.

Attention will be maintained through the window for the payment of salaries of retirees and pensioners, and with a shift for the rest of the operations. The turn to access the branch is obtained through digital or telephone channels that banks make available to customers.

“The entities will guarantee the replacement of the automatic teller machines and the operation of the self-service terminals,” the BCRA reported.

In any case, the renewed suggestion of the entity directed by Miguel Angel Pesce is that of use of digital channels and payments through electronic means.

For those who do or do need to go to the branch of their bank, the receipt of the shift It serves as a circulation permit and will be requested to enter the bank.

ATMs are required to dispense at least up to $ 15,000 per day and in a single operation, if the client so wishes.

Service collection companies will maintain their operation complying with the rules that guarantee the health safety of their employees and customers.

