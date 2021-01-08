From Midnight Sunday; ie Monday morning, new restrictions will come into force until the 25th of this month, when it will be revised.

The regional PM, Juanma Moreno, announced these new measures in the face of the third wave, which everybody has accepted, are now upon us.

Until the 25th of January, although travel between provinces within Andalucía is permitted, crossing into another region or vice versa is not permitted (unless it involves work).

Movement between municipalities is permitted except for the case of the municipality of Anora, which is locked down as it has the highest contagion rate in Andalucía.

Be aware that between now and the 25th restrictions could become tighter if the health situation dictates it.

* The night curfew now comes into effect at 22.00h and lasts until 06.00h the next morning.

* As far as gatherings go, the maximum number is reduced to six persons. (children included).

* Bars & restaurants will now have to close for the evening at 18.00h. Cafeterias can remain open until 20.00h, as long as they do not sell alcohol.

* Shops and offices can remain open until 20.00hs in place can only do classes online.

The Costa Tropical and the Alpujarra is at Level Three whereas the rest of Granada is at Level Four so there are differences in how many people are permitted in bar terraces or interior dining rooms etc.

Level four: Bars / restaurants: inside 30%, terraces 75%, shops 50%

Level three: Bars / restaurants: inside 50%, terraces 100%, shops 60%

(New: Granada, Andalucia)