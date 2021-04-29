The Minister of Health of the province of Buenos Aires, Daniel Gollan, assured that the measures to contain coronavirus cases should be “deepened” and considered that in the suburbs, with this level of contagion, “classes should continue to be virtual” .

The official’s statements come a few hours after the national government’s DNU expires, which would announce the new restrictions on Friday.

“The number of cases can only be lowered by restricting viral circulation hand in hand with restricting the movement of people,” said the provincial official on Wednesday in program A Two Voices, in TN.

Gollan referred promptly to the new measures that will be imposed once the DNU in force this Friday expires. “The important thing is that there is a general consensus,” he remarked without mentioning the city government, although referring to the differences that exist with the administration of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

“Beyond the differences, we must take one more measure to continue crushing this curve,” he clarified.

“You will probably have to go back to a protocolized system, go to local places, with social distancing, but basically asking people to avoid going to large conglomerates where many people gather in small physical spaces, even if they are open. “Said the official.

Along these lines, he ratified the position of the Province to maintain the suspension of face-to-face classes: “We have to keep the measures that we have been taking to a minimum and deepen them. Classes in the suburbs should continue to be virtual ”.

The Minister of Health of the Axel Kicillof government highlighted the urgency of putting the measures into practice. “A lot of young people are dying from getting sick,” he said.

Gollán provided an encouraging figure, in the context of a decisive week in which the Government already anticipated that it will tighten the restrictions to stop the second wave: It says that we are going in the right direction ”, he assured. Although he warned that the contagion curve “is still high.”

In that sense, he explained that at the peak of last year there was a 72% occupancy of intensive care beds in the province of Buenos Aires. “We currently have 12 thousand cases on average. At this level of entry of people to intensive therapies and with hospitals and clinics operating at the limit of their capacities, the impact of recent weeks on the occupation of ICU beds will be reflected in the coming days ”, he warned.

In the latest report of the Ministry of Health of the Nation, 23,718 positive cases of coronavirus were reported, of which 11,057 occurred in Buenos Aires territory and 2909 of the Capital. The AMBA continues to be the area most affected by the virus and the percentage of occupancy of intensive care beds climbed to 76.8%.

JPE