During the early days of new restrictions to try to lower the daily infections of coronavirus, the limitations were noticed more in public transport than in transit in private vehicles. This is shown by the official report of the Buenos Aires Government, which informs that while there were no variations in highways and avenues compared to last week, in subways, trains and buses a decrease in the number of passengers.

According to the first data released by the Buenos Aires Government, this Tuesday 191 thousand vehicles circulated on the city’s highways, the same number as the previous week and 76% of the usual volume that existed before the initiation of social isolation.

At the same time, the sensors that the Ministry of Transportation has in the main avenues of Buenos Aires registered 231 thousand vehicles: 3% more than seven days before.

The Buenos Aires government had already made the decision to return to the parking scheme that was applied during the strictest quarantine. That is, it no longer governs metered parking in the areas with parking meters and tickeadoras, and parking was released in areas where it is usually prohibited to do so between 7 and 21.

Despite the cold, the buses circulate with open windows to guarantee ventilation inside the units. Photo: Luciano Thieberger

The restriction of circulation in Microcentro and the Courts area is also suspended. And the prohibitions to park in spaces where it is not normally enabled, such as the left sidewalk in blocks that do not have the blue sign that allows it, continue to be in force.

With the removal of part of parking restrictions It is intended that those who must move and have a private vehicle use it to reduce the number of passengers in public transport.

At the same time, for three weeks buses and trains circulate with the windows permanently open, after a joint decision by the Buenos Aires and national authorities, in order to guarantee air circulation in the units.

Public transport

160,000 people traveled in the subway yesterday, 12% less than last Monday and represents 13% of the usual volume that traveled before the quarantine, when the 6 lines and the Premetro carried 1,190,000 passengers.

The subway works with 54 stations open and 36 closed. Since the weekend Acoyte (line A), Dorrego and Callao (B), Palermo and Callao (D) and Boedo (E) stopped working. It seeks to discourage short trips and use the subway those who travel longer distances.

On the metropolitan trains, meanwhile, 466 thousand trips were made on Tuesday, which means 7% less than last week and it represents 32% of the habitual volume that was transferred before the initiation of social isolation.

The collectives, which they concentrate 80% of the trips carried out by public transport, on Tuesday they carried 4,104,000 passengers, 5% less than last Monday. It represents 46% of the people who commuted on a typical day before social isolation.

For its part, the Ecobici system registered 6,600 trips, 30% less than last week.

As part of the measures implemented, the Government of Buenos Aires, in the middle of the discussion by the face-to-face classes that the Supreme Court decided, implemented bimodality in Secondary, since according to official explanations they are the students who use public transport the most. However, the system was already in place in many schools.

On the other hand, 18 accesses to the City were also closed between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., when circulation is restricted throughout the city. Metropolitan area.

Also construction works in excess of 2,500 were interrupted square meters since, as argued from the City, it is a sector that contributes a significant percentage of passengers in mobility.

And the return to teleworking of professional activities such as accountants, lawyers and architecture studios. At the same time, it was requested that the private sector imitate the public and that all those companies that can do so limit the presence of their employees as much as possible.

