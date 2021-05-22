The National Parks Administration (APN), under the orbit of the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development of the Nation, resolved the total closure of visits to all National Parks from the country.

As established in provision 95/2021, the measure will govern, in principle, from this Saturday, May 22 until next May 30, inclusive, in adherence to the provisions of the president Alberto Fernández to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Without tourism

Decree 334/2021 that Fernández advanced with a speech by national chain, indicates, among other issues, that the presence of tourist activities is suspended.

An image from July 2020, when the Iguazu Falls reopened to the public Photo National Parks

Even on Friday 21, while waiting for the officialization of the measures with the DNU, the Minister of Security, Sabina Frederic, had said that “tourism was prohibited, people should stay at home and not travel.”

Parks

“Our first duty as civil servants it is to take care of the health of the Argentines, that is why we decided to take this measure and return to receive our compatriots in our National Parks very soon, ”said Minister Juan Cabandié.

Talampaya and its imposing walls.

For his part, the president of the APN, Lautaro Erratchú, said that “strict compliance with the care measures provided results essential to contain the impact of the pandemic in each jurisdiction. “

From the Iguazú and Talampaya National Park, to the Nahuel Huapi, Los Glaciares or Tierra del Fuego, Argentina has a total of 49 Protected Areas, of which 36 are specifically continental National Parks.