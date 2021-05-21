After Alberto Fernández announced the new strict closure that will go from this Saturday until May 30, in search of combating the second wave of coronavirus, the renowned neuroscientist warned about the impact that restrictive measures will have on people’s mental health.

“Mental health is also essential. We urgently need a massive campaign to mitigate the impact of these new restrictions, “wrote the neurologist on his official Twitter account.

Among the users who answered the CONICET professor and researcher, there was one of them who asked him advice and suggestions what to do in this new confinement of, in principle, nine days.

For his part, Manes replied with a video that he recorded on April 6, 2020 for the YouTube channel “BBVA – We Learn Together” and which is titled “Recommendations to take care of your mental well-being“.

“To face isolation, preserving our mental well-being as well as possible, the first thing that is recommended is maintain a daily routine, that is not a burden. Balance entertainment, household chores and work, “explained the neurologist, who contracted coronavirus last February and was hospitalized for pneumonia.

In addition, he stressed that the “physical exercise is very important for the cardiovascular system “and that it has a” very positive effect on the brain “, because” it reinforces creative thinking and is a good antidepressant “.

And he continued: “Another thing we must do is get bored. Not bad. When the brain does nothing, it works hard. The network at rest connects areas and thoughts that were not connected. ”

“Must rest a lot and sleep seven or eight hours at least. Improves mood, reduces irritability and improves cognitive performance. Do not blame yourself in resting as much as possible, “he added.

Finally, he stressed that it is necessary to “seek accurate information from reliable sources” and “avoid overinformation, which can increase the feeling of risk and therefore fear and anxiety “.

