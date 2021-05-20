On the national chain, Alberto Fernández announced this Thursday new restrictions on movement to contain the rise in coronavirus cases. The measures will take effect from this Saturday at midnight, when the DNU expires, which has been in force since the beginning of May. And they will spread until Sunday May 30, inclusive.

In addition, the President specified how the restrictions will continue between May 31 and June 11.

The tightening of the measures was announced this Thursday night, after 35,884 new cases and another 435 deaths from the covid were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

All the measures announced by the President

Circulation is restricted in all areas of the country that fall within High risk or epidemiological alarm.

Will remain social activities suspended, economic, educational, religious and sports in person.

Will be enabled essential shops, businesses with home delivery and take away.

It can only be circulated in the vicinity of home, between the 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., or for specially authorized reasons.

How’s it going after May 30

The president remarked that, with the reinstatement of the May 24 holiday, the tightening of the measures will affect only “three business days.” Later between May 31 and June 11 inclusive “activities will be resumed with current measures” at present.

During this period, the restrictions “that correspond to each area according to epidemiological and sanitary indicators” will be implemented. The president highlighted the firm decision to enforce them strictly.

With the aim of further reducing infections, it will be arranged that the weekend of June 5 and 6 be restricted again activities in the most critical areas.

Only essential shops and those that have local pick-up or home delivery will be open. Photo Germán García Adrasti

A critical moment

With the 35,884 cases of coronavirus reported this Thursday, there are already 3,447,044 infections diagnosed since the start of the pandemic. This record unique Argentina as the fourth country with the most infected worldwide.

According to the average of the last seven days, it is surpassed only by India (going through a health disaster), Brazil and the United States.

In addition, the country is fifth in number of infected per million inhabitants.

It is behind the Seychelles, Maldives, Bahrain and Uruguay, which have a population of less than 4 million inhabitants and, for this reason, the rise in cases strongly affected the indicator.

On the other hand, the 435 deaths reported this Thursday brought the total number of deaths in the health crisis to 72,699.

The intensive care bed occupancy It is also worrying: 76.4% in the AMBA and 72.6% nationwide (record).

AFG