Only by reviewing the public statements and the information that came out in the media in recent days can a first balance be made of the new restrictions announced this Thursday Alberto Fernandez to try to stop the second wave of coronavirus in Argentina. Beyond a feint of rapprochement with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, the President confirmed his unrestricted alignment with Axel Kicillof.

Simple: the national president ended extending until May 21 the measures demanded by the governor Buenos Aires and did not give in to any of the requests / suggestions of the Buenos Aires head of government. Until this Wednesday night, as this newspaper announced, the City was negotiating with La Rosada some changes to maintain, at least, the presence in the initial and primary school. Among other things, it promoted passing secondary school to total virtuality and advancing the closing of businesses. What did Fernández accept from that? Nothing.

The Buenos Aires government also demanded to make a re-registration of travel permits by public transport. The presumption is that the system is completely relaxed. It was verified in these last two weeks: at least in the City, with the schools open, the use of subways, buses and trains fell, in part because controls were increased. Then? There will also be no re-registration.

President Alberto Fernández and Governor Axel Kicillof, in an act to commemorate October 17. Presidency photo.

Beyond the detailed program that the Government disseminated and divides the country into four zones according to its epidemiological situation, when the information is weed out and compared with what was in force until now, no substantial changes. In particular for the AMBA, the area of ​​greatest tension.

Except for not suspending professional football, the President repeated the logic of the constraints promoted by Kicillof: maintain productive and economic activity as much as possible and close the few areas in which the Province has the capacity to control (schools). The other agglomerations, even on public transport and outside the current regulations, will still not be seriously addressed. The massive transfer of the picketers from the GBA to the City, last week, confirmed what was known: the lack of will and inability of the three administrations to stop this type of demonstration.

This new / old scenario became a little clearer when Santiago Cafiero He went out to explain the scope of the measures in a radio interview with journalist Luis Novaresio. The discomfort of the chief of staff to explain the ad. Not for lack of suitability, but because decisions seem to originate in other offices. A pathology in which the President seems the most affected patient.

Will businesses only serve outdoors ?, asked Novaresio. Well, no, hairdressers with protocols can follow, Cafiero explained. Are bazaars that don’t have a patio or terrace to sell shut, then? Either. Thus, we return to the original point: it is actually almost the same restrictions as two weeks ago, with a new push to close schools in the City.

Cabinet Chief Santiago Cafiero and Minister Carla Vizzotti receive a shipment of vaccines. The doses come little by little and complicate the situation.

With a political ingredient that adds more tension to the issue: when the pass to the total virtuality of the schools in the AMBA was announced, in private Buenos Aires officials assured that it would be “only for 15 days.” The same, as Larreta repeated and it was not denied, the President had promised him in the private talk they had in Olivos. If so, both Kicillof and Fernández would be breaking their word. With the current extension, the month without presence will be exceeded, which adds (and here the most serious) to the inexplicable and irrecoverable closure of all of 2020.

It can be argued that last year there was blind maneuvering and that the current situation is still serious enough to prolong educational zooms. It is only part of the explanation and perhaps the most accurate one about the current context. Rather, the governments (in particular the national and Buenos Aires, but also the Buenos Aires) seem to be accommodating the announcements based on the few variables that they can handle. And stripping her poor ability to attack coronavirus seriously: with a lot of testing, with many vaccines and restricting, controlling and conducting awareness campaigns about the situations that really spread infections.

The latest genius? Ask the consortia to please make sure that their owners do not hold mass meetings. Go on go on.