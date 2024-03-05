A franchise of EA that has taken a positive path is Titanfall, which began with a game that was not so convincing at the time, but which received a sequel that people considered exceptional, since to begin with it was developed by the creatives of Respawn Entertainment. This has meant that the third part has been expected for years, which seems to never arrive, but in the not too distant future there would be a spiritual successor set in said universe of giant robots with weapons.

In a recent episode of Game Mess Morningsthe user Jeff Grubb talked about what's happening at this development studio, mentioning the new original IP he's developing at the company Steve Fukuda, who directed the two aforementioned games. In fact, months ago, Vince Zampellathe head of Respawnsaid that Fukuda was developing the first stages of putting together something new, but that it will not be the much-requested third part.

However, Grubb comments that the game takes place in this universe, so users will see some references. Here is a fragment of what was mentioned:

The game as it stands today, as I understand it, is a Titanfall game – it's set in the Titanfall universe.

It is worth mentioning that this contradicts what has been previously mentioned, given that it would not be a game of the franchise as is, but that it takes place in the known universe, and with that there is a hope that at least the gameplay returns, even if it doesn't have the name. Another fact to consider is that they were previously working on a free to play delivery, which was canceled for reasons that have not been stated to date.

Remember that the latest game in the franchise is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor's note: If all of this turns out to be true, fans will be eager to know more about it. However, there is one detail to consider, and that is that it will not have the name you expect. Something that also happened at the beginning with Apex Legends and that little by little it became fond of.