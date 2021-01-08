The cascade of casualties among White House staff after Wednesday’s riots continues to leave the outgoing Administration increasingly emptied and its president more alone. It is true that the trusted personnel will leave their offices after the inauguration of Joe Biden within eleven days, but the resignations are causing the symbolic effect of disapproval of the chief executive. The feeling is that of “we cannot continue here”, as expressed the day before yesterday by the special delegate in Northern Ireland, Mick Mulvany, when he delivered his letter of resignation.

The Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, joined this succession of dropouts on Friday, after having been one of the first members of the presidential team that condemned the altercations within minutes of taking place last Wednesday. This is the second person in Trump’s direct cabinet to leave office as Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao has announced that she will do so on Monday.

DeVos acknowledged that the assault on the Capitol has made him reflect and has been “a turning point” because “there is no doubt about the impact” that “the rhetoric” of Trump had on the assailants. “There are influential children who are seeing all this, and they are learning from us,” lamented this 63-year-old businesswoman, a prominent representative of the Republican Party in Michigan who acceded to the Senate in 2017 thanks to the support of Vice President Mike Pence.

To “clean up the mess”



The secretary, author of an initiative for the distribution of school checks, complained that the attack has overshadowed the “achievements” of the Republican government in these four years. “We should highlight and celebrate the many achievements of his (Trump) Administration on behalf of the American people,” he said, before admitting that, “instead, we stayed to clean up the mess caused by the violent protesters who invaded the Capitol.”

“This behavior was inconceivable for our country,” emphasizes DeVos in a letter addressed to the president himself, in which he has no objection to launching harsh reproaches: “The peaceful transfer of power is what separates US representative democracy from the banana republics ».

If the resignation of DeVos carries a special repercussion as a politics of the circle closest to Trump, the departure of Elaine Chao is no less. The Secretary of Transportation, who will formalize his departure on Monday, is the wife of the leader of the Republican majority in the Senate, Mitch McConnell. A firm representative of his party and of the president in the House, Trump and McConnell broke up a few days ago when he refused to support their maneuvers to try to annul Biden’s electoral victory, even stating that not recognizing the legitimacy of the incoming president would be equivalent to introducing the democracy in a “death spiral.”