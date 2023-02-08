A new Resident Evil animated film is on the way this summer.

Resident Evil: Death Island will be a continuation of the animated saga, which has mostly followed the career of Leon Kennedy, and is distributed by Sony Pictures.

Judging by the brand new teaser trailer, there’s a zombie outbreak (shock!) on the island of Alcatraz that only Leon and Chris Redfield can deal with – check it out below.

RESIDENT EVIL: DEATH ISLAND – Official Teaser Trailer (HD) | Coming Summer 2023

If you watched until the end you’ll spot Jill Valentine too, meaning this may well be the first time we saw Jill and Leon together on screen.

“DSO agent Leon S. Kennedy is on a mission to rescue Dr. Antonio Taylor from kidnappers, when a mysterious woman thwarts his pursuit,” reads a synopsis in the video description.

“Meanwhile, BSAA agent Chris Redfield is investigating a zombie outbreak in San Francisco, where the cause of the infection cannot be identified. The only thing the victims have in common is that they all visited Alcatraz Island recently. Following that clue, Chris and his team head to the island, where a new horror awaits them.”

Death Island will follow the animated mini series Infinite Darkness, which was released on Netflix in 2021.

It was clearly popular enough to continue with this new film, although Resident Evil adaptations haven’t been particularly successful recently.

A live-action adaptation released last year (also on Netflix) did not go down well with fans.