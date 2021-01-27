New filtration of Resident Evil 8 reveals fight against vampire Lady Dimitrescu, after a few days ago we had the first official look at Lady Dimitrescu. It was not a surprise, as it had already been shown in Capcom leaks that showed scenes and screenshots. But it was until the official reveal that they gave that tall figure a name. Unfortunately, the leaks aren’t stopping, and the new Resident Evil 8 leak reveals some new content, including a boss fight with her.

Among other things, this Resident Evil 8 leak shows Lady Dimitrescu may be even taller. Some new videos have appeared on the internet and, which are new and original and not part of the previous leaks. There are some screenshots from the new scene showing Ethan stabbing Lady Dimitrescu, but the sword has no effect on her. Since this game was announced, we already know the details about its multiplayer and its different editions.

With the Resident Evil 8 Village Official Launch May 7, 2021fans are wondering if the game will be able to top the 2017 title. While Resident Evil 7 had its fair share of leaks that also had a mix of truth and falsehood, we can only hope the same case holds for this Resident Evil leak. 8 and the others we have seen. For now, as dangerous as spoilers are, it’s best to avoid the places where you know you’ll find game spoilers.

It appears that the latest set of Capcom leaks may have uncovered some new scenes for the leakers to post on the internet. We will still have to wait for the demo to be available on Xbox to know what awaits us with the Resident Evil 8 experience. More screenshots that resulted from this Resident Evil 8 leak and that show more of Lady Dimitrescu.