French fries are greasy, starchy and a comfort food for many. But reaching for fried foods can have a negative impact on mental health.

A research team in Hangzhou, China found that frequent consumption of fried foods, especially french fries, was associated with a 12% higher risk of anxiety and a 7% higher risk of depression than in people who did not eat fried foods. The link was most pronounced among young men and younger consumers.

Fried foods are known risk factors for obesity, high blood pressure and other health effects. These results “open up an avenue into the importance of reducing fried food consumption for mental health,” according to the paper published Monday in the journal PNAS.

However, experts who study nutrition said the results were preliminary and it wasn’t necessarily clear whether the fried foods were causing mental health problems or whether people with symptoms of depression or anxiety had turned to fried foods.

The study evaluated 140,728 people over 11.3 years old. After excluding participants diagnosed with depression in the first two years, a total of 8,294 cases of anxiety and 12,735 cases of depression were found in those who consumed fried foods, while French fries specifically showed a 2% increase in risk of depression compared to meat. fried white.

“The human component of this study may indicate exactly what it is intended to do: that a higher intake of fried foods increases the risk of anxiety/depression,” said Dr. David Katz, an expert in lifestyle medicine who was not involved in the study.

“However, the causal pathway could easily go the other way: people with anxiety/depression turn to ‘comfort food’ with increasing frequency for some semblance of relief,” added Katz, founder of the nonprofit True Health Initiative, a global coalition of experts dedicated to evidence-based lifestyle medicine.

Those with underlying symptoms of anxiety and depression may turn to comfort foods as a form of self-medication, he said.

Unhealthy food and poor nutrition can lower mood and progress to a mental health condition, as found in a previous study cited in this new one.

Same goes for zebrafish

In the new study, researchers suggest that acrylamide, a chemical formed during the frying process, especially in french fries, is responsible for the increased risk of anxiety and depression.

In a separate paper referenced in the new study, researchers exposed zebrafish to the chemical, finding that long-term exposure caused the fish to live in dark zones within the tank, a common sign of a higher anxiety level. in the fish.

Zebrafish also exhibited a reduced ability to explore their tanks and socialize as they would not swim in close proximity to other zebrafish, although zebrafish are known to form schools with their species.

“Zebrafish were presumably chosen… because they were already known to be vulnerable to acrylamide toxicity and because their behavioral responses to anxiety are established and consistent – offering a source of biological and behavioral data,” said Katz.

doctor Walter Willett said the results “must be regarded as very preliminary, especially the connection with fried foods and acrylamide.”

“The health effects of fried foods will depend greatly on which food is fried and what type of fat is used for frying,” said Willett, professor of epidemiology and nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “Potatoes are a concern for possible mood effects because they can cause large spikes in blood sugar and then hormonal responses to those spikes. However, these peaks are partially attenuated by fat, which would be provided by frying fat.”

Willett also noted that acrylamide is not only produced by frying. It’s in coffee, because of the roasting of the beans, and in toast, because “heating up carbs along with protein can do that.”

He also said that the zebrafish data “are difficult to interpret in relation to human health because we are obviously very different, and the authors recognized that.”

Anxiety and depression on the rise

Zhejiang University researcher Yu Zhang, author of the study, said “there is no need to panic about the adverse effects of fried foods.” But maintaining a healthy lifestyle and cutting back on fried foods can be helpful for mental health in addition to overall health.

The researchers pointed to a recent rise in depression and anxiety around the world, with 2020 seeing an increase of 27.6% and 25.6%, respectively. The World Health Organization also estimates that more than 5% of adults suffer from depression, globally, as noted in the article.

By looking at the effects of fried food consumption in humans and exposure to acrylamide in zebrafish, the researchers compared the two to suggest that frequent consumption of the chemical commonly found in fried foods may have a negative effect on mental health.

A lack of variety in diet has also been shown to decrease well-being, according to Katz.

“If a takeaway is needed, it’s simply that overall diet quality and healthy food selection is profoundly important to all aspects of health — both mental and physical,” Katz said.

Willett said there’s also the possibility of reverse causation — that people might change their diets because they have depression or anxiety. “These mood swings are generally more difficult to study because they can come and go, unlike the diagnosis of a major cancer or heart attack, the study in this analysis was not designed to address these challenges,” he said.