A survey released this Tuesday is the third that shows libertarian Javier Milei with ten points or more ahead of second place | Photo: EFE/Tomás Cuesta

A survey released this Tuesday (3) by the newspaper Clarín showed that the libertarian candidate Javier Milei may be close to winning the presidential election in Argentina in the first round.

According to figures from consultancy Escenarios, Milei appeared with 37.32% of voting intentions, more than 11 percentage points ahead of second place, the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, who presented 25.86% in the survey. The center-right candidate Patrícia Bullrich had 17.84%. The margin of error is 2.31%.

In Argentina, a presidential candidate can be elected in the first round even if he does not obtain more than 50% of the votes: all he needs to do is obtain 40% and be ten percentage points ahead of second place (a situation to which Milei is close) or exceed the threshold of 45%.

The first round of the Argentine presidential election is scheduled for October 22. If there is a need for a second round, it will take place on November 19th.

In the various polls carried out in Argentina since the August primaries, in which Milei was the most voted candidate, the libertarian appeared with ten points or more of an advantage in two by Escenarios, the one released this Tuesday and another carried out in September (difference of 11.5 percentage points), and one from the consultancy Opinaia released in August, in which Milei’s advantage was ten points.

Even with most surveys pointing to smaller advantages than these, the libertarian was ahead in almost all surveys – the exception was a survey by the Atlas Intel institute, which showed Massa with 30.7% and Milei with 27.9%, in technical tie with Bullrich (27.7%).