A new analysis revealed how sauropods, the largest animals to walk the Earth, such as brachiosaurus and apatosaurus, reached their record sizes over time. The results, published in Current Biology, show that they had those sizes early in their evolution and that with each new family one or more lineages independently attained superlative status. Based on the analysis, animals have different sizes depending on their ecological context and available niches, which can appear random when viewed on a large scale. The image is an artistic recreation.