Libertarian economist Javier Milei, candidate for president of Argentina for the A Liberdade Avança coalition, continues to lead the most recent polls of voting intentions released by the Argentine newspaper Clarín.

According to the results of the survey conducted by the Opina Argentina institute, released by Clarín this Sunday (17), Milei continues to lead the presidential race with 34% of voting intentions. The libertarian candidate is followed by the country’s current Economy Minister, Sergio Massa, who is running for president for the Peronist coalition União Pela Pátria, with 29%, and by the candidate of the center-right coalition Together for Change, Patricia Bullrich, who reached 25% of voting intentions.

A second survey conducted by a private consultant for Clarín, whose results were also released this Sunday, shows that Milei maintains the lead in the presidential race with 33.1% of voting intentions. In second place is Bullrich with 29.7%, followed closely by Massa, who obtained 29.4%. This scenario suggests the existence of a technical draw between Bullrich and Massa.

Milei also maintains a solid lead in the Analogías consultancy survey, which was released on September 7th. According to the results, the economist leads voting intentions for the presidency with 31.1%. Massa remains in second place with 28.1%, while Bullrich remains in third with 21.2%.

The first round of Argentine elections is scheduled to take place on October 22nd. To be elected in the first round, the candidate must receive at least 45% of the valid votes; or have at least 40% of the votes with a ten percentage point advantage over second place.

If the results of the polls are confirmed at the polls, it is likely that a possible second round, scheduled for November 19th, will take place between Milei and Massa. Research previously released by Clarín indicated that the libertarian candidate would have an advantage over both Massa and Bullrich in a possible second round.